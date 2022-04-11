State Hwy 59 closed in Albany due to overturned semi

ALBANY (WKOW) -- State Hwy 59 closed down Monday afternoon due to an overturned semi truck.
According to Green County Dispatch, the call reporting the crash came in at 12:25 p.m. Monday. Officials responded to the intersection of State Hwy 59 and Suburban Drive.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, all lanes are closed in both directions. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, eastbound drives can take north County Hwy E to south County Hwy C to State Hwy 104 back onto 59, while westbound drivers can take the opposite route.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.