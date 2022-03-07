State of emergency declared in Stoughton after Saturday storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley declared a state of emergency Monday after a severe storm battered the city Saturday night.
According to a news release from the city, 80 mile per hour winds hit Stoughton along with a severe storm at 9:53 p.m. Saturday. An EF-1 tornado touched down in the nearby town of Dunkirk, traveling around five miles and causing substantial damage in its wake.
Swadley said there were no injuries from the storm, but he said he will speak with the National Weather Service as to why Stoughton's tornado sirens did not go off. He has already spoken with Dane County Emergency Management about the issue.
"Throughout the township and city there is quite a bit of damage and some unanswered questions. Mayor Swadley stated that watching community members come together to assist each other is what makes Stoughton great," a city spokesperson said in the release.
A farm on Leslie Road in Dunkirk took the brunt of the damage from the tornado, although Stoughton was buffeted by straight-line winds.
The city will hold a special brush pickup March 14. Stoughton officials said to have all brush out by 7 a.m. that day; once crews pass your home they will not double back. To haul your own brush, the city will also open the yard waste site from March 8 to March 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No permit will be required.