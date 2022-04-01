Stoughton man sentenced for multiple bank robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Stoughton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for his role in three bank robberies, as well as two vehicle thefts.
According to a news release from the Western District of Wisconsin branch of the Department of Justice, Todd Templeton pled guilty to three bank robberies in November 2021. This is his second bank robbery conviction, the first being in 2007.
On February 24, 2021, Templeton went to the Associated Bank on King Street in Stoughton, approached the teller and lifted his shirt to show a handgun tucked into his waistband, saying "don't press any buttons."
Two days later, police responded to the town of Dunn, where Templeton had crashed a stolen snowmobile and was using a gas grill on a porch to warm his hands. He admitted to police that he had been drinking and using cocaine, and he was admitted to the hospital for exposure injuries to his hands and feet.
Three days after that, Templeton left the hospital against doctors' advice and stole a family member's truck. Then, on March 3, Templeton robbed the Associated Bank on Cottage Grove Road in Madison, handing a note to the teller saying he was armed and demanding money.
On March 11, Templeton robbed a third bank, this one a SunTrust branch in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He came up to a banker, pulled out his gun and said "I want you to empty the vault, this is a robbery." When Templeton was later arrested by FBI agents, he claimed the gun was a BB pistol he had since thrown away.
As part of Templeton's sentence, Judge William M. Conley revoked his supervise release from his 2007 robbery conviction and added three more years in prison to Templeton's time behind bars. He will also serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.