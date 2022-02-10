Stoughton Police puts out call for donations to train new K9 unit

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — With current K9 Ole set to retire this summer, the Stoughton Police Department put out a call for donations to train his successor.
According to a news release from Stoughton Police, the department's goal is to have Ole's replacement trained and ready for duty by September. Stoughton's K9 unit has been entirely funded by resident and business donations since its inception in 2013.
"We hope to continue our successful partnership with Stoughton businesses and those individuals that have supported our program in the past. We look forward to maintaining this program through our citizens' generous donations," SPD Chief Gregory Leck said in the release.
Any questions about submitting donations can go to K9 handler Sergeant Chad O'Neil or Officer Paul Johnson at 608-873-3374. Checks can be made out to the Stoughton Police K9 Fund, and mailed to Stoughton Police K9 Fund, 321 S. Fourth Street, Stoughton, WI, 53589.
You can also donate online here, or donate cash in person at the Stoughton Police Department.