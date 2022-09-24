Stroud, Buckeyes wallop Badgers, 52-21, in Big Ten opener

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Wisconsin opened up Big Ten play with a massive challenge traveling to No. 3 Ohio State's domain. The Badgers were hard-pressed to find early luck at Ohio Stadium, famously dubbed "The Horseshoe," in the 52-21 loss to the Buckeyes.
Led by Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud, the Buckeyes drove 88 yards in six plays to draw first in the scoring column to make it 7-0.
In their first possession, OSU's Tanner McCalister picked off Graham Mertz on a miscommunication play between Mertz and Chimere Dike. The Buckeyes cashed in via a Stroud passing TD to Cade Stover, which ignited a string a two more scores.
Down 28-0, Wisconsin found the end zone with 8:31 remaining in the half with a Mertz QB sneak.
The Wisconsin defense allowed 328 in the first half to the potent Ohio State attack. However, they held the group to a field goal the rest of the half.
Safety John Torchio's second interception of the season set up Wisconsin in prime position to add points before halftime. However, the Badgers couldn't capitalize as the score held at 31-7.
The deficit grew to 45-7 but the Badgers did what they could to chip away. A pair of backfield scores from Jackson Acker and Braelon Allen added to the points tally.
However, Stroud and Company proved to be too much for the Badgers. Stroud finished with five touchdowns and 281 passing yards.
Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will host Illinois on Saturday, October 1 with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.