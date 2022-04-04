Study with UW Health shows lower blood pressure in mothers protects against birth illnesses

MADISON (WKOW) — A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that treating slightly elevated blood pressure in pregnant mothers reduces the risk of life-threatening ailments.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, the study took roughly 2,400 pregnant women with slightly elevated blood pressure and randomly gave half of them medicine for hypertension. Researchers found the medicated mothers were less likely to develop serious conditions like preeclampsia or required premature birth less than non-medicated mothers.
At present, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists only calls for medicating pregnant women's blood pressure if it's classified as severely high, at or above 160/105. UW School of Medicine and Public Health associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology Dr. Kara Hoppe said the results of this study may change how pregnant women are medicated for hypertension.
“This is important additional evidence that treating chronic hypertension at a lower threshold leads to better outcomes for the mothers, and subsequently, their babies,’’ Hoppe said in the release. “It also tells us that this treatment is safe for women.”
Of the 2,400 patients, 780 developed preeclampsia, placental abruption, death of the fetus or newborn baby or other complications that required inducing birth before 35 weeks. Of those 780, 353 of the mothers had been medicated while 427 had not. 12.2% of the treated group had to deliver early, while 16.7% of the untreated group had to as well.