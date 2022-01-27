Sun Prairie family displaced following Wednesday apartment fire

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A family has been displaced after a fire forced residents out of a Sun Prairie apartment building in freezing temperatures Wednesday night.
According to a news release from Sun Prairie fire chief Chris Garrison, emergency services responded to the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue at 10:04 p.m. following reports of a structure fire. All residents were evacuated from the building after crews found smoke in a first-floor apartment.
A nearby homeowner opened their door to keep everyone warm due to the harsh cold outside Wednesday.
Crews worked to contain the fire within a single unit, resulting in around $75,000. All residents were able to return to their homes within three hours, except one family that was temporarily displaced.
No residents or first responders were hurt during the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.