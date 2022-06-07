Sun Prairie softball chases after a state title in 'The Final Run'

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Before they split off into two schools next year, the Sun Prairie Cardinals are looking to rally together for one last run at a state championship. The team nicknamed this season as "The Final Run."
Sophomore pitcher Tayler Baker, who will stay at Sun Prairie East, wants to win it all with the group before they split.
"It would leave a connection between the girls that are being separated that you're never going to forget," said Baker.
Freshman shortstop Luci Moreno will move to Sun Prairie West after her sole season as a Cardinal. Neither Moreno or Baker are distracted by what's on deck. They're only focused on what's at the plate.
"When I step on the field I know I'm playing for my team and I'm playing to win," said Moreno.
Additionally, it's the 'final run' for senior outfielder/catcher Chloe Knoernschild. She's hoping her third try will be the charm after her last two trips with the Cardinals ended as runners-up.
"Being able to be there three times now is really surreal and gets me emotional because not too many people get to say that," said Knoernschild. "Every game could be my last but I'm going to play as hard as I can with my favorite teammates."
The Cardinals' head coach Jamie Olson is prepping her team for their Thursday 8 a.m. quarterfinal game with 7 a.m. practices leading up to the big game. She's hoping it'll apply a mindset of early bird catching the worm.
No. 2 seed Sun Prairie will play No. 7 Milton in the WIAA Division 1 Quarterfinal in the 2022 State Softball Tournament.