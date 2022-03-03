Swiss gruyère wins second consecutive World Cheese Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Swiss gruyere took home the 2022 World Championship Cheese crown for the second straight competition Thursday.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Gourmino Le Gruyère, made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland notched a score of 98.423 points out of a possible 100.
Spycher just edged out runners-up Appenzeller Mild-Würzig, made by Käserei Niederbüren AG of Niederbüren, Switzerland with 98.331 points, and Erzherzog Johann, made by Obersteirische Molkerei eGen of Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria with 98.254 point.
“Cheesemakers worldwide have always been deeply committed to excellence in their craft,” Executive Director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association John Umhoefer said in the release. “That commitment is abundantly clear in the work of this year’s winners. We congratulate them all on this outstanding achievement.”
29 nations made an appearance at this year's championship, with American cheeses notching 94 Best in Class awards. Each cheese class is awarded a gold, silver and bronze medal. Switzerland is taking home 10 golds and Dutch cheesemakers brought in seven.
There were 33 US states represented at the championships, with Wisconsin cheesemakers bringing home 45 Best in Class titles, almost triple the next-best state showing (New York, 12).