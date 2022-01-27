'Tear the deck apart': dog rescued from under deck in freezing temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters rescued a dog Tuesday morning after she wriggled through a small hole in her owners deck and became trapped underneath.
According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, Ladder Co. 7 responded to the 2600 block of McKenna Boulevard at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to rescue the dog. Firefighters found a very small hole she could've fit through to get in, but she could not get out.
The homeowners gave firefighters permission to cut a new hole in the deck for the dog to get out, saying "Tear the deck apart. We want our dog alive." Crews cut a hole in roughly the last spot they heard her bark, then removed some more of the deck before finding her.
Her leash had caught on some deck nails, leaving her trapped but uninjured by the time firefighters pulled her out.