Tenant fights eviction from structurally deficient Madison building, blocks proposed demolition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tenant Nicholas Loniello is fighting his eviction from a structurally-deficient building in downtown Madison with a lawsuit and is also an obstacle to a proposed demolition by staying put.
The building with Loniello's law office on the top 12th floor also houses anchor tenant Paisan's Restaurant on the ground floor.
"They've got to get rid of me, and they've got to get rid of Paisan's," Loniello said of the building owner-operator, Executive Management Inc. if demolition is to be considered. "They haven't done that yet."
City officials have forced two closures of the building at 131 West Wilson Street due to structural integrity issues. The building is only open because required, and monthly engineering checks of the building's stability are being done. Hundreds of temporary column supports in the building's deteriorating parking garage are in place.
Loniello's lawsuit against EMI maintains lease agreements allowing him to recover a portion of his investment to improve his office space. He's put in new floors and walls and other fixtures. Loniello says the recoverable amount is $34,000, and he's been taking a recent credit each month to begin to make that recovery.
But court documents state EMI served him an eviction notice and demanded $22,000 for unpaid rent.
"I am not delinquent in rent," Loniello says. "That really set me off."
Loniello's lawsuit also says he extended his lease in the building in 2020 as EMI representatives kept "knowledge of structural defects...hidden."
EMI executive Jason Rice has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News. EMI attorneys have also yet to respond to the legal action Loniello filed Wednesday.
Loniello also said while the building remains open, concrete in the parking garage continues to crumble, elevator access is more limited, common areas are not cleaned and even basic, janitorial steps such as replacing bathroom toilet paper are not being done.
Doors on the main floor are locked, so delivery personnel and visitors require escort.
"My clients are afraid to come here," Loniello says.
Loniello believes EMI representatives have allowed building conditions to deteriorate to persuade tenants to abandon their space. "Most of them decided not to fight and they left," Loniello says, noting at least some departing tenants apparently reached lease settlements with the building owner. "I decided to fight."
Paisan's owner Walter Borowski previously told 27 News of his dismay with EMI's actions, including the proposed demolition of the building.
EMI representatives and an architect have unveiled preliminary plans to knock the building down and replace it with a 14-story, mixed-use structure. But a final plan has not been submitted and no approval of demolition has been granted.
