Tip-off, networks announced for first four games in Bucks/Bulls series

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Bucks kick off their 2022 playoff run against the Bulls in primetime Sunday.
According to a tweet from The Athletic Bucks reporter Eric Nehm, Game One starts Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on TNT. Game Two tips off late at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT. Game Three starts at 7:30 p.m. April 22 on ABC. Game Four, which could conclude the series, is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday April 24 on ABC.
Bucks-Bulls schedule for the first four games of the series:— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 13, 2022
Sunday, April 17 - 5:30 pm CT
Wednesday, April 20 - 8:30 pm CT
Friday, April 22 - 7:30 pm CT
Sunday, April 24 - 12:00 pm CT pic.twitter.com/IKfOtmXApx
The NBA will announce times for Game Five or beyond if necessary. The Bucks are 13-1 against the Bulls over the last four seasons.