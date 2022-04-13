 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tip-off, networks announced for first four games in Bucks/Bulls series

  • Updated
Bucks Bulls

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Bucks kick off their 2022 playoff run against the Bulls in primetime Sunday. 

According to a tweet from The Athletic Bucks reporter Eric Nehm, Game One starts Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on TNT. Game Two tips off late at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT. Game Three starts at 7:30 p.m. April 22 on ABC. Game Four, which could conclude the series, is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday April 24 on ABC. 

The NBA will announce times for Game Five or beyond if necessary. The Bucks are 13-1 against the Bulls over the last four seasons. 

Tags

Recommended for you