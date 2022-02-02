Tony Romo named spokesperson for 'Beef. It's What's for Dinner' brand

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- Former star NFL quarterback and Wisconsin native Tony Romo will serve as the new spokesperson for the "Beef. It's What's for Dinner." brand.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Beef Council, the brand announced the new partnership at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention. Spokesperson Sarah Reece said the partnership is a natural pairing thanks to Romo's love for beef and his family.
“I’m really excited to be your new spokesperson,” Romo said in a news release. “Me, my wife and the kids eat beef all the time and I think we’re going to eat it even more if that’s even possible at this point. Hearty and sustainable beef is my new team.”
Romo grew up in Burlington, then attended Eastern Illinois University and spent 14 seasons as quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.
“Kicking off this partnership in early 2022 is the perfect time to gear up for summer nutrition and grilling, spending time with friends and family and of course, tailgating,” Reece said.