Trailblazing Wolves one of 10 schools selected to participate in Packers' Girls Flag Open

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie West's girls' flag football team will make history as one of 10 teams selected to participate in the inaugural Green Bay Packers' Flag open.
Rapidly growing in popularity, eight U.S. states currently offer girls' flag football as a high school sport. Chelsea Alt, who organized the Wolves' group, is hoping to help Wisconsin become the ninth state.
An avid voice for girls in football, Alt has helped organize clinics for girls in New York and Texas.
"To be able to bring what I've learned from those two places back to Wisconsin, it's kind of like a dream of mine," said Alt, who's also played in professional women's football leagues.
Alt shows players like sophomore receiver Naveya Jackson the routes for women in football.
"When she told us she wanted us to be a part of this, I knew she was going to make it happen," Jackson said. "I really appreciate her for giving us the opportunity and you know, pushing, fundraise, and all that stuff, so making that happen."
Quarterback Luci Moreno also looks up to her head coach and is grateful for her guidance.
"It's so cool that someone like that works in school and is running [the program]," Moreno said. "She's teaching me a lot, especially with this quarterback role. Other than that, [she's] just teaching me to be brave. She's inspired me a lot."
The Packers' Girls Flag Open will be held at Lambeau Field and the Don Hutson Center on Saturday, April 1.
Teams will compete in skill competitions and head-to-head games. Former Buffalo Bills assistant tight ends coach Phoebe Schecter and members of the Packers' staff are scheduled to speak to attendees.
Competition viewing will be open to the public.