TSA releases guidelines for spring break travel out of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Transportation Security Administration is issuing a set of recommendations for spring break travelers this year, advising leaving plenty of time to get to your flight.
According to a news release from TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle, the agency forecasts that American airports will be handling 90% of the pre-pandemic passenger load over the month of March. TSA Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay asked Wisconsinites to plan ahead when flying out of Madison.
“TSA is well prepared to meet demand in the coming days and weeks, and our team is looking forward to helping Wisconsin passengers get to their destinations safely,” Lendvay said in the release. “We’re asking the public to do their part by arriving in plenty of time, packing smart, and treating our officers and fellow passengers with respect and kindness.”
The TSA offered the following tips to streamline your airport experience this spring break:
- Continue wearing a face mask, as the federal mandate for masks on public transit has been extended through April 18.
- Follow liquid limit rules. The rule of thumb with the TSA is "if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then the carry-on quantity is limited," according to Mayle.
- Pack any food in a clear plastic bag. Place the bag in a bin at the security checkpoint to avoid cross-contamination.
- Leave prohibited items at home. The full list of items banned on planes is available here.
- Do not bring firearms to the security checkpoints. Firearms are allowed in checked bags, but only if they're properly packed and declared at check-in.
- Leave yourself plenty of time. Passenger volume is expected to significantly increase, and extra time to park, check in and get through security may be necessary.
- Empty your pockets at the checkpoint. Put items from your pocket in your carry-on instead of in a bin to not leave anything behind.
- Listen for guidance from TSA officers. They may have important information on new technology and procedures to streamline your journey.