Two-car crash reported on State Highway 78 outside Mount Horeb

TOWN OF VERMONT (WKOW) -- Authorities responded to reports of a two-car crash just outside Mount Horeb Saturday evening.
According to Dane County Communications, the call reported a crash at the intersection of State Highway 78 and Mineral Point Road in the town of Vermont at 4:47 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Horeb Fire and EMS responded to the scene, as did the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Two cars were reportedly involved in the crash. At this time, there is no reports on any injuries from the scene. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the roadway is blocked off in both directions, and could stay that way for the next two hours.