Two men arrested after allegedly punching teens outside McFarland youth hockey game

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Two men from Hayward were arrested after allegedly punching teenage McFarland hockey fans at a youth hockey event Saturday.
According to a news release from the McFarland Police Department, officres were initially dispatched to the McFarland Community Ice Arena at 4812 Marsh Road at 9:44 p.m. Saturday after a "large fight" broke out between parents and fans.
Once there, officers learned of two different instances of an adult from Hayward punching a minor McFarland fan in the face.
Jared Egger, 42, and Craig Cooper II, 41, were both booked into Dane County Jail on pending charges for Disorderly Conduct and Physical Abuse to a Child.