Two small fires lit in Madison Memorial bathrooms

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison Memorial student allegedly lit two small fires in school bathrooms Wednesday afternoon.
According to Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds, staff found the fires seconds after they were lit and put them out before the flames did any damage. Both fires started shortly after the school's fifth period Wednesday afternoon.
LeMonds did not report any injuries or damage to school property.
The student who allegedly lit the fires has been identified. LeMonds said investigators have not found any connection between the fires and the bomb threat from Monday or the anonymous 911 call Tuesday.