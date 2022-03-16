United Way of Dane County begins centennial celebration

MADISON (WKOW) — United Way of Dane County celebrates its 100th birthday this year, and the organization has received "transformational" donations from several area businesses.
According to a news release from spokesperson Ashley Manthei, the donations come from American Family Insurance's Corporate Challenge Grant, which awarded two $2.5 million grants to United Way to be matched by corporate partners.
“We’re excited to be recognizing all of the people and organizations who’ve made our important work possible over the past 100 years. We’re also thrilled to announce some transformational donations that will be put to good use fueling the future of United Way 211 and the United Way Volunteer Resource center... We are beyond grateful for the many corporate partners in Dane County who are committed to being a part of the change!” United Way Dane County President and CEO Renee Moe said in the release.
The following companies have already contributed to the organization:
- TASC - $1 million
- Madison Gas and Electric - $500,000
- National Guardian Life - $250,000
- Ascendium Education Group - $150,000
- Alliant Energy - $125,000
- Oscar Rennebohm Foundation - $100,000
- Springs Window Fashions - $50,000
Between these companies and American Family Insurance, United Way Dane County has received $7.2 million in donations through the matching challenge. More participating companies will be announced in the future.
Additionally, the organization is celebrating their Centennial Community Builders, honoring more than 70 people and organizations who have impacted their community and built United Way of Dane County up. A full list of honorees can be found here.
"One of the ways we’re celebrating this year is by lifting up the stories of 70 individuals, families, organizations and groups that had a remarkable impact in our community and shaped United Way of Dane County over the last 100 years – and sharing 30 incredible instances of impact that many of these folks made possible. We hope every Dane County resident will join us in celebrating our Centennial Community Builders – there’s so much to be thankful for?" UWDC Centennial Chair Londa Dewey said in the release.