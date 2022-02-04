UPDATE: Belleville authorities calls semi crash 'active situation,' road to be shut down for 'some time'

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Belleville Volunteer Fire Department has released more information into a semi crashing into a home early Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post from spokesperson Jake Myrland, the crash took place around 6:20 a.m. between Main St. and Harrison St.
Myrland said the family was home when the crash happened. Two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.
As a result of the crash, fuel from the semi and items in a utility trailer were leaking in the house, so natural gas was shut off.
Myrland called the scene "still a very active situation," and the community should expect the road to be shut down for "some time."
BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- A semi truck crashed into a home in the town of Belleville Friday morning.
Police say it happened between Main and Harrison streets. The semi truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.