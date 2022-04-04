UPDATE: Death investigation leads to hazmat response in Monona

UPDATE (WKOW) — Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin says a death investigation at an apartment complex triggered a response by hazardous materials crews.
He says police and firefighters were called to the complex on Owen Road just after 3 p.m. after receiving a report of someone dead inside an apartment.
Austin says information regarding a possible hazardous substance was found at the scene, which required a hazmat response.
The apartment building was evacuated. People were allowed to re-enter just after 7 p.m. Monday after the building was deemed safe.
Austin says there is no indication the death was suspicious.
********
MONONA (WKOW) — Firefighters from Madison and Monona are responding to a hazmat situation in Monona Monday afternoon.
According to Dane County Communications, crews responded to the 300 block of Owen Road Monday for a hazardous materials call. Monona fire, EMS and police were joined by the Madison Fire Department.
Details as to the nature of the hazardous materials have not been made public at this time.