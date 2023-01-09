UPDATE: Firefighters could be monitoring hotspots for days at John's Disposal

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Firefighters could be monitoring hotspots at John's Disposal for several days, according to an update from officials Monday afternoon.
Whitewater Asst. Fire Chief Joe Uselding said material continues to smolder in the sorting and recycling building where the fire happened.
"This is likely going to be a lengthy incident. We expect this is going to last potentially a couple more days," Uselding said. "The building that was involved was structurally compromised, and we have a partial collapse of the building."
Uselding added cold conditions, the size of the fire and the partial collapse made the fire challenging to fight.
He said the DNR is monitoring run-off.
The cause is under still investigation, but Uselding expects damage to be in the "millions of dollars."
30 agencies responded.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Whitewater fire officials said no one was hurt when a large fire broke out at John's Disposal recycling center Sunday night.
Asst. Fire Chief Joe Uselding told 27 News one building at the property on County Road U was engulfed in flames. Uselding said he doesn't believe the fire spread to the trucks.
At this point, they don't know how much the damage will cost them. But they are assessing the situation.
County Road U was shut down between Fremont and County Road D as crews responded to the scene. That has since been reopened to drivers, but city officials are continuing to ask people to avoid the area if they can.
A representative from John’s Disposal informed city staff that trash and recycling pickup is expected to remain on schedule.
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Fire crews respond to a large structure fire at John's Disposal in Whitewater Sunday night.
According to Palmyra Public Safety's Facebook page, Palmyra Tender 8691 is assisting with a large structure fire at John's Disposal as of Sunday night. They say to avoid the area north of Whitewater near Highway 59 and Highway U due to a large amount of emergency crews responding.
The Whitewater Fire Department said crews are still working to put out the fire Monday morning. They said County Road U is shut down between Fremont and County Road D.
In a post, they said they will be on scene for an "extended period of time."
At 6 a.m., 27 News was told employees were given clearance to return to the building. That stretch of County Road U remains closed to the public.
This is a developing story.