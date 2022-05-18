UPDATE: Fitchburg apartment fire displaces 'several' residents

UPDATE (WKOW) — Several residents of a Fitchburg apartment cannot return to their apartments following a fire on the second floor of the building.
Fire crews responded around midnight to the building on Red Arrow Trail after a resident called 911, reporting smoke in the hallway.
First responders determined there was a fire on the second floor that spread to the hallway, which was quickly put out.
Due to fire and smoke damage, several residents could not return to their apartments. A bus was provided for temporary shelter and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
One person was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire is under investigation by the Fitchburg Fire Department, Fitchburg Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation – State Fire Marshal’s Office.
