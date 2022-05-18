 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Fitchburg apartment fire displaces 'several' residents

  • Updated
Crews battle apartment fire in fitchburg

Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Fitchburg

 WKOW

UPDATE (WKOW) — Several residents of a Fitchburg apartment cannot return to their apartments following a fire on the second floor of the building. 

Fire crews responded around midnight to the building on Red Arrow Trail after a resident called 911, reporting smoke in the hallway. 

First responders determined there was a fire on the second floor that spread to the hallway, which was quickly put out.  

Due to fire and smoke damage, several residents could not return to their apartments. A bus was provided for temporary shelter and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced. 

One person was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation. 

The fire is under investigation by the Fitchburg Fire Department, Fitchburg Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation – State Fire Marshal’s Office.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fire crews are working to put out an apartment fire in Fitchburg. 

The call came in a little after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning for a fire in the 2100 block of Red Arrow Trail.

Dane County and Fitchburg Communications have not been able to confirm if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available. 

