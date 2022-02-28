UPDATE: Madison Memorial High School, Jefferson Middle School given 'all clear' after threat

UPDATE (WKOW) — Madison Police are releasing more information into the threat that caused two schools to evacuate Monday morning.
According to an updated incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, a man called dispatch saying he placed "multiple bombs" near the school.
The threat led to the immediate evacuation of Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School to either West Towne Mall or John Muir Elementary.
MPD, UWPD and Capitol police all responded with bomb-sniffing dogs and Fryer said nothing suspicious was found at the the high school.
The investigation is still ongoing.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Students and staff from Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School are able to return after getting the "all clear" from Madison Police.
Both buildings were evacuated around 10:45 a.m. after a "detailed bomb threat" was reported, according to District spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
Both schools have been swept with K9 units and MPD has determined it is safe for staff and students to return.
The origin of the threat remains under investigation.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police evacuated Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School Monday morning following a bomb threat.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the report came in around 10:45 a.m. A K9 unit is performing a sweep of the schools for explosives. Students and staff are being evacuated and taken to West Towne Mall.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said officials felt the threat merited further investigation.
"The threat was detailed enough we felt we needed to evacuate," LeMonds said.
As of 11:25 a.m. Monday, police have closed off part of Gammon Road for safety.
This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.