UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Madison boy located in Illinois

MADISON (WKOW) — A teenage boy reported as a missing runaway in early March has been located.
According to an updated incident report from the Madison Police Department, Sabastian Murray, 13, was found by police in Freeport, IL, on Wednesday.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, Sabastian Murray, 13, was last seen on the 1000 block of North Thompson Street on March 1. He was wearing a red mask, gray hoodie, black coat and black jeans.
Police said Sabastian has ties to Illinois, but did not specify beyond that. If you have information on Murray's whereabouts, you can contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4923.