UPDATE: Names released of two killed after crash on Highway 33 near Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the two people killed in Wednesday's crash and fire as 37-year- old Christina Jean Hileman of Portage, WI and 25-year-old Jekoby Dale Hopkins of Portage, WI.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says two people died after a car crashed into two semis and caught fire.
The crash happened just after noon Wednesday on Highway 33 east of I-90/94 near Portage.
State troopers say a car was going east on Highway 33 when it crossed the centerline and crashed into two westbound semis. The sedan caught fire after the crash.
Two people in the car were killed. Late Wednesday night, troopers identified the driver as 37-year-old Christina Hileman and the passenger as 25-year-old Jekoby Hopkins. Both are from Portage.
No one else was hurt.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- State Highway 33 in Caledonia is now open after crews cleared a semi fire Wednesday afternoon.
CALEDONIA (WKOW) -- Authorities closed down Wisconsin Highway 33 in Caledonia Wednesday afternoon when a semi truck caught fire.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident started at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection between 33 and I-90/94. All lanes are closed in both directions, and WisDOT estimated the road could stay closed for two hours.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi driver did manage to escape the cab when the vehicle caught fire. State Patrol did not know whether any other cars were involved.