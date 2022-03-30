UPDATE: One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Chief Shon Barnes says one person was killed in a shooting outside the Dane County Jail in Madison Wednesday evening. This is the first homicide in Madison in 2022.
Barnes says the victim is a man in his 30s, but police have not released his name.
He says the victim was walking on Carroll St. when he was shot multiple times. Barnes says a Madison police officer was pulling up, saw the victim on the ground and was able to provide "immediate" aid. The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
"I won't mince words," the police chief said. "It is very brazen. It's something that's very concerning to me, and it should be concerning to everyone that someone would do this in daytime in between the sheriff's department and the police department."
Barnes says two people police are calling "persons of interest" are in custody. He says they were taken into custody on Rimrock Road near John Nolen Drive.
The two people are not yet suspects, and Barnes says detectives are interviewing them now to determine if they were involved in the shooting.
He says police are also working to determine if the shooting was targeted, but he says police do not yet know of a motive.
The identities the persons of interest have not been released.
