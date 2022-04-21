UPDATE: Shed likely destroyed after fire in town of Springdale

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- A shed fire in a town outside of Mount Horeb brought six local fire departments to the scene Thursday evening.
According to Dane County Communications, the call reporting the fire at 3128 K and R Road in the Town of Springdale came in at 4:53 p.m. Thursday.
Mount Horeb Fire & EMS Chief Jenny Minter tells 27 News the shed had a lot of shop materials inside. She says it was attached to a living space and the person who was inside had gotten out by the time firefighters arrived.
Chief Minter said she expected the shed to be a total loss by the time crews put out the fire.