UPDATE: Shed destroyed after fire in town of Springdale

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- Preliminary estimates put the loss at around $450,000 after a fire destroyed a shed that housed a small business outside of Mount Horeb.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says crews got a call just before 5 p.m. Thursday about a fire at 3128 K and R Road in the Town of Springdale.
Lieutenant Jessamy Torres says the multi-use building housed a small business, and was used as storage and a residence.
27 News spoke with Mount Horeb Fire & EMS Chief Jenny Minter near the site of the fire. She said the person who was inside the living space had gotten out by the time firefighters arrived.
Lt. Torres says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.