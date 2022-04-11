UPDATE: STH 113 near Merrimac reopened after grass fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say all lanes were reopened around 8:20 p.m.
********
MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- Authorities shut down a section of State Hwy 113 in the Merrimac area due to a grass fire Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call reporting the fire first came in at 5:31 p.m. Officials shut down 113 near the intersection with STH 78.
All lanes are closed off as of now. WisDOT estimated the road will stay closed for more than two hours.
This is a developing story.