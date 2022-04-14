 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

UPDATE: STH 81 in Beloit reopens after downed powerline closure

BELOIT (WKOW) — A section of State Hwy 81 in Beloit has reopened following a several hour long closure. 

The road was blocked in both directions between Prairie Avenue and Hinsdale Avenue due to downed powerlines. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

