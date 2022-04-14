UPDATE: STH 81 in Beloit reopens after downed powerline closure

BELOIT (WKOW) — A section of State Hwy 81 in Beloit has reopened following a several hour long closure.
The road was blocked in both directions between Prairie Avenue and Hinsdale Avenue due to downed powerlines.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call reporting the downed lines came in at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Rock County Sheriff's Office confirm STH 81 is shut down between Prairie Avenue and Hinsdale Avenue for cleanup.
The sheriff's office said the roadway could be closed for two hours.
