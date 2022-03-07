US Curling mixed doubles championship coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The 2022 curling mixed doubles national championship will come to Middleton, bringing the best talent in the country to the area.
The championships begin Monday at Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, featuring area native Olympians Matt and Becca Hamilton. The pair competed as a mixed doubles team in Pyeongchang in 2018, and both of them have competed in the four-person team events in both Pyeongchang and Beijing.
“Our community has a rich history in the sport of curling, with one of the largest curling clubs in the country and proudly being the hometown of Olympic curlers Matt and Becca Hamilton. Coming on the heels of the 2022 Olympics, this event will give residents the chance to watch international caliber competitors right in their own backyard," Madison Area Sports Commission vice president Jamie Patrick said in a news release.
USA Curling CEO credited the Madison area as an important contributor to American curling, bringing the championships to Middleton as the Madison Curling Club celebrates its 100th year.
“The state of Wisconsin has proven to be an imperative and influential market for our sport,” Plush said in a release. “We’re eager to bring one of our premiere Championships to Middleton to continue to garner the passion and enthusiasm of the greater Madison area.”
The winner will represent the US at the 2022 world championships, with the Hamiltons looking to reclaim their mantle as America's top mixed doubles team from 2022 Olympians Vicky Persinger and Christopher Plys.