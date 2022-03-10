US Highway 14 in Janesville to close for five months

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — US Highway 14/Humes Road in Janesville between State Hwy 26 and Pontiac Drive will close at 7 a.m. Monday for the next five months to add various improvements to the roadway.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews will replace storm sewer pipes, install sidewalks, curbs and gutters, construct new traffic signals, install a new bus stop at the intersection of Hwy 14 and Pontiac Drive and paint offset left turn lanes at intersections.
Additionally, US 14 will be closed between Pontiac Drive and Deerfield Drive from 9 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, including the I-39/90 and US 14 interchange. An alternate route along Deerfield Drive will be available for motorists.
"Motorists are advised to be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes and slow down in work zones. All work operations and closures are weather dependent and subject to change," WisDOT stated in the release.
The project is scheduled for completion by October. For more information on this and other road construction projects in Wisconsin, click here.