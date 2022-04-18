UW assistant men's hockey coach resigns

MADISON (WKOW) — Veteran assistant men's hockey coach Mark Strobel announced his resignation from the program Monday.
Strobel played for the Badgers from 1991 to 1995, and he's been a member of the men's hockey coaching staff since the 2017-18 season. He was a key part of the coaching team that brought home Wisconsin's first regular-season title in 21 years in 2020-21.
"I want to thank the student-athletes and their families for allowing me to coach and teach them the past five years," Strobel said in a news release from UW Athletics. "I am forever grateful."
Strobel's resignation comes on the heels of a tough season for UW men's hockey, finishing with with a 10-24-3 mark that included a 3-15-1 record away from the Kohl Center.
"I want to thank Mark for his great contributions to Badger hockey," head coach Tony Granato said in the release. "His passion for our program and this university are going to be missed. He's a Badger for life. We wish him the best of luck and support him in the next step of his journey."
