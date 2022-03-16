UW Athletics extends impressive postseason streak

MADISON (WKOW) — With Wisconsin's berth in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Wisconsin has now piled up 51 tournament appearances and bowl games since 1992, the most in the country.
According to a news release from UW Athletics spokesperson Brian Lucas, the Badgers' 51 combined bowl games and tournament appearances is three more than the next-highest total, with Florida's 48. Texas (47), Michigan State (46) and North Carolina (46) round out the top five.
Wisconsin is one of just five programs to appear in 22 of the last 23 NCAA Tournaments, only missing the 2018 big dance among 21st-century tournaments. They played in 18 straight tournaments between 1999 and 2017, a remarkable turnaround for a program that did not make a tournament between 1947 and 1994.
Wisconsin is second in combined bowl and tournament wins since 2013 at 21, just one behind Kentucky, and second in combined football and men's basketball conference wins since 2015, just two behind Ohio State. Current head coaches Paul Chryst and Greg Gard both assumed their current roles that year.
Additionally, Wisconsin is one of two schools that has posted four different Wooden All-Americans (Devin Harris, Alando Tucker, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny Davis) and four different top-10 Heisman finishers (Montee Ball, Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon and Jonathan Taylor) in the last 20 years. Ohio State is their only peer.
Wisconsin will look to continue its run of postseason success Friday against the Colgate Raiders. Tip-off is set for 8:50 p.m. at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.