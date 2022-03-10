UW cancer patient finds fun in immunotherapy appointments with themed costumes

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Carbone Cancer Center patient Kirsty Blattner has a unique way of keeping a smile on everyone's face during her monthly immunotherapy treatments.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, Blattner and her husband Kris have dressed up as everything from pirates to Thanksgiving turkeys. This month, they're dressing up as Khal Drogo and Danaerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones."
“I think it brings joy to the amazing staff at Carbone and I love that,” Blattner said in the release. “I know it makes it fun for us and helps us look forward to our appointments.”
Blattner was first diagnosed with melanoma six years ago, while five months pregnant with her daughter. The melanoma was removed at first, but returned in 2021 and required surgery to remove it again. Dr. Mark Albertini, Blattner's oncologist who founded the Carbone Cancer Center in 1994, said the immunotherapy is a preventative step to keep the cancer from returning.
“She is undergoing a year of monthly immunotherapy infusions to enable her body to better protect against any possible residual melanoma cancer cells,” Albertini said in the release. “This type of ‘immune checkpoint blockade’ treatment has revolutionized care for patients with melanoma.”
Blattner has four more immunotherapy appointments, meaning she's got four more opportunities to create costumes and joy at UW Hospital.
“We always look forward to seeing what they’re going to wear next. It’s inspiring to see a patient share this positive perspective with others," RN nurse manager Kendra O'Connell said.