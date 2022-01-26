UW Carbone Cancer Center pushes for in-home radon testing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health named January Radon Action Month this year, and the UW Carbone Cancer Center is calling for Wisconsinites to test for radon at home.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas, and is closely connected to lung cancer; it's the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after cigarette smoking. According to UW oncologist Dr. Toby Campbell, radon testing is a straightforward way to reduce cancer risk.
“When we find ways to prevent cancer, we jump at those chances,” Campbell said in a news release. “Having your home tested for radon is an easy way to prevent cancer which is why I encourage the people of Wisconsin to ensure radon levels in their home are low.”
Do-it-yourself radon testing kits are available via mail order or bought form home supply stores. There are also more than 100 radon mitigation contractors in Wisconsin if these home tests find high radon levels.
“Radon exposure varies by a person’s home, job and environment, but the more exposure you have the more you increase your risk of lung cancer,” Campbell said. “And you only know if you’re exposed with a test which is why we like to eliminate that risk wherever possible.”