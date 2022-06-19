UW father-son duo makes one-of-a-kind NCAA history

MADISON (WKOW) -- Success runs in the Hacker family. Wisconsin seventh-year senior Olin Hacker won the 5,000 meter race at the 2022 NCAA National Championship meet. 37 years prior, his father, Tim, won an NCAA championship with Wisconsin in cross country.
Olin's seven-year ride included its ups and downs.
"Injuries have been tough and the COVID year with all of the uncertainty. I didn't know when I was going to race [after 2020]," Olin said.
Olin was granted an extra year of eligibility to compete with the Badgers and made the most out of Year Seven. He also won his race in dramatic fashion and move in first place until the final turn of the place.
His dad's advice to "make the last move" paid off in his victory lap moment.
"I just gave it everything I had and I think it was 50 meters that I realized no one was coming back at me."
Tim will always cherish winning his own national title and also winning the Big Ten in cross country with his team. However, seeing his son achieve that same goal is an even sweeter victory.
"Now, he has [his own] legacy," Tim said. "He has victories. He has wins. He's going to have his picture up in the locker room with all the rest of the NCAA Badger Champions. You can hardly write this. It has to unfold this way, and for me to see it is incredible."
Tim's one-of-a-kind Father's Day gift from Olin came early. It wasn't a tie but a first place moment forever bonding the Madison duo.