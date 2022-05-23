UW football celebrates '100 Days to Kickoff' with statewide scavenger hunt

MADISON (WKOW) — On Thursday, May 26, the Wisconsin Badgers will place 100 mini Wisconsin Badger helmets for the ‘100 Days To Kickoff Scavenger Hunt’, which is a special countdown to the 2022 football season.
UW staff will place the mini helmets in four locations across the state: Appleton, Eau Claire, Madison and Racine/Kenosha.
It's never too early to look forward to @BadgerFootball!— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 23, 2022
This Thursday we're hosting a statewide "100 Days to Kickoff Scavenger Hunt" to celebrate
Prizes include tickets to a home game, Coach Chryst autographed footballs, gear, gift cards & more!
INFO » https://t.co/2adsUoXlah pic.twitter.com/7ZOEWORCdz
The mini helmets will have various prizes including tickets to a UW home game, Coach Chryst autographed footballs, Badger gear and gift cards from Bucky’s Locker Room, EatStreet, Toppers Pizza and Culver’s.
Additionally, three grand prize winners will receive a $100 Pick 'N Save gift along with two tickets to a Badgers home game of their choice.
The parks in each city where participants can find the mini helmets will be announced at 6 a.m. on Thursday. A special redemption code will be included on the helmet. There is a one prize per person limit.
For those unable to participate in-person, the Badgers will also give away prizes on social media throughout the day via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin Badgers).
Season ticket sales will also begin on May 26. The Wisconsin Badgers open the 2022 campaign hosting the Illinois State Redbirds on September 3 at Camp Randall Stadium.