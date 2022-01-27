UW Health: COVID-19 pandemic worsened blood supply crisis

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health reported that the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated an already-problematic blood supply crisis. There has been a 10% drop in donations since March 2020.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, much of that figure has come from a substantial drop in high school and college blood drives. Those have declined 62% since the beginning of the pandemic, putting a dent in a flow that provided a quarter of all donated blood in 2019.
According to UW Health surgeon Dr. Ann O'Rourke, the blood shortage has forced hospitals to regiment blood use, closely monitoring supply in the event of a drop-off.
“We’ve seen low supplies of blood for some time now, occasionally reaching levels we would consider dangerously low,” O'Rourke said in the release. “The pandemic has thrown a roadblock in our ability to collect blood for needed medical procedures and emergency situations.”
Type O-positive, Type O-negative and platelets are the most urgently needed, but donations of all types are welcome. Click here to donate through the Red Cross.