UW Health: COVID-19 still dangerous for immunocompromised people despite falling case rate

MADISON (WKOW) — With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing across the country, UW Health is reminding community members that there are millions of people for whom the pandemic is still a major concern.
According to the American Medical Association, there are roughly seven million immunocompromised people in the US. People with HIV/AIDS, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, type one diabetes, multiple sclerosis or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as people who have had organ or stem cell transplants are all at higher risk for severe COVID cases.
UW Health transplant infectious disease program medical director Dr. Jennina Smith said she's worried the lightening of COVID restrictions has led people to believe the pandemic is no longer a threat while millions are still at risk.
“There’s no question we are all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we cannot forget about some of the most vulnerable people among us,” Smith said in the release. “Despite all medical advances, people with compromised immune systems are continuing to die, and we can all help keep them safe.”
UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said data shows organ transplant patients are 80 times more likely to contract COVID-19, and 485 times more likely to see a serious infection. Complications from COVID has been a leading cause of death among transplant patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
“There are so many people in our own communities – many of whom you’d never know have weakened immune systems – who do not have the luxury of simply removing their masks and putting COVID-19 behind them,” Smith said in the release. “Let’s not lose sight of those individuals and families for whom no variant is an easy one. We need to continue to look out for each other.”
Smith gave the following tips for immunocompromised people during the pandemic:
- Most immune compromised patients should have 4 doses of vaccine (3 if the first dose was from Johnson & Johnson). Get the 4th dose 3 months after your last dose
- Take the preventative treatment Evusheld if you can
- Ask friends and family to get vaccinated and boosted
- Tell friends and family to stay away if they are ill, even if their symptoms seem mild
- Continue to wear a high-quality mask while in groups indoors
- Continue to avoid indoor spaces where you remove your mask, like restaurants, for now
- Opt for outdoor activities when possible
- Have rapid antigen tests (available at pharmacies and online) on hand to test at the first sign of symptoms
- If you test positive, take immediate action to get early treatment. For more information regarding treatment options, visit https://coronavirus.uwhealth.org/
She also gave these tips to people with healthy immune systems:
- Get vaccinated and boosted
- Masking might no longer be required, but it is still encouraged in many circumstances: because you or your loved ones are at higher risk, to better protect the vulnerable, or to prevent other illnesses
- Wear a mask in “essential spaces” like the grocery store, pharmacy or clinic
- Stay home if you have symptoms
- If you are planning to meet with someone who may be at higher risk, plan to have your gathering outside or do an antigen test beforehand and stay home if positive.