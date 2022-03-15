UW Health nurse finds migraine relief in new treatment

MADISON (WKOW) — A UW Health nurse finally found relief from her chronic migraines with a new treatment supplied by a longtime colleague.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, registered nurse Abby Turner saw her lifetime battle with chronic headaches get substantially worse in while she was in nursing school 2014. She tried two different medications at the recommendation of her doctor's, Imitrex and propranolol, but neither had much of an effect.
“It helped, but the migraines didn’t go away. It got them down to once every few weeks instead of weekly," Turner said of propranolol in the release.
At the same time, Turner began working with Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed, medical director for UW Health Pain Services and Pain Management Clinic. She was helping him with radio frequency ablation for migraines, a procedure that delivers electrical stimulation to patients via wires and probes attached to the head.
Turner booked her own appointment with Abd-Elsayed at the pain clinic, looking to find out if the radio frequency ablation would help her. Abd-Elsayed said he was surprised to see her waiting for him.
“I walked in the room and there was Abby,” Abd-Elsayed said. “We had worked on so many cases together – dozens of cases – but now she was possibly the one I’d be treating.”
But, instead of using radio frequency ablation alone, Abd-Elsayed tried a new technique, that combines the use of diagnostic nerve blocks to disrupt nerves that signal pain, and the ablation itself extends the lifespan of the blocker. He calls in the "ALblation Technique."
Since starting her treatment, Turner has not had a migraine in 10 months.
“This has given me a life without this terrible pain,” Turner said.
The treatment is not permanent, but according to Abd-Elsayed, there are no known serious side effects and the impact can last as long as two years.