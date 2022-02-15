UW Health pediatric psychologist shares importance of mental health care during child cancer treatment

MADISON (WKOW) — February 15 is International Childhood Cancer Day, and UW Health put out a reminder about the importance of mental health care when treating childhood cancer cases.
According to UW Health Kids pediatric health psychologist Dr. Stephanie Farrell, mental health care is pre-built into treatment plans at American Family Children's Hospital. She pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has made going through a childhood cancer diagnosis even harder, and how UW Health looks to work against how isolating it can be.
“Many of these children become immunocompromised, making COVID-19 even more worrisome for families,” she said in a news release. “The pandemic has also been quite isolating, and a support system of loved ones is so important for those going through cancer treatment.”
Farrell and her team have been working with children and families in person again since the summer of 2020 after just a few months of closure due to the pandemic. Due to the PPE they are required to wear, it is still safe for them to connect with families.
“It’s humbling and inspiring. Any advice I might impart has come from what these families have taught me over the years,” she said. “Take it one day at a time, maintain hope, and find small things to celebrate or be grateful for amidst the unthinkable.”