UW Health performing minimally invasive therapy for congenital heart disease patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is performing a new non-surgical procedure for congenital heart disease patients which offers better quality of life and quicker recovery times.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, the Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) offers non-surgical treatment for severe pulmonary valve regurgitation. That condition is common among congenital heart disease patients, and this treatment has a 24-hour recovery period instead of the week-long hospital stay and months of recovery necessitated by open heart surgery.
The first patient to receive a TPV is 24-year-old Cole Hefty, a local hockey player and coach who had a failing heart valve. Hefty had three open heart surgeries by the time he was three years old, and he was shocked at how quickly he recovered from the procedure.
“Hearing that I was a candidate for this less invasive device was a huge relief for me and my family,” Hefty said in the release. “I couldn’t believe how quickly I was discharged from the hospital and able to get back to doing the things I love most.”
UW Health interventional cardiologist Dr. Luke Lamers said this new procedure could serve as a replacement for the multiple open heart surgeries congenital heart disease patients typically need over their lifetime.
“The Harmony valve is definitely a gamechanger for our congenital heart disease patients,” Lamers said in the release. “We can now deliver the same benefit that we’ve been providing for our patients in the past but with a far less invasive approach that results in considerably shorter recovery time.”
Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the US, with approximately 40,000 infants affected by it every year. Around 80% of those with CHD end up having open-heart surgery or other interventions early in life. Kumlien said that the design of the Harmony valve makes it adaptable to many different patients, but not everybody is eligible for the procedure.