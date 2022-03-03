UW Health reminds Wisconsinites to act quickly on heart attacks

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health officials reminded Wisconsinites to take fast action if they're showing heart attack symptoms.
Joe Mirenna, 70, was cross-country skiing in Blue Mounds State Park earlier in 2022 when he felt arm pain, shortness of breath and fatigue. He initially assumed it was due to him being out of shape, but when the feelings got worse, he called 911.
"I'm sure I was faking this thing. I have a pretty low threshold of pain. It's, my family knows. But I guess... it wasn't even when the... paramedics said 'I'm not gonna lie to you, you're having a heart attack.' Then I knew things were a little bit more serious," Mirenna said.
UW Health doctors told Mirenna that his left anterior descending artery was blocked. Less than an hour after calling 911, Mirenna was in surgery.
"We know that if we can get to people within three hours of the onset of their symptoms that people do much, much better," UW Health interventional cardiologist Dr. Greg Tester said.
Early signs of heart attacks include sudden chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, lightheadedness and body discomfort.