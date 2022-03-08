UW issues statement against recent anti-Semitic incidents

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison released a statement Tuesday after several recent anti-Semitic incidents on campus.
According to the statement from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, these latest incidents are in line with a report from the Anti-Defamation League finding anti-Semitism has been on the rise on college campuses.
Ressor said students have found a swastika in a residence hall bathroom stall, another student had anti-Semitic slurs directed at them while walking down Langdon Street and another said they had been harassed for "looking Jewish."
The full statement reads:
We are working to support all community members and increasing our educational efforts to prevent bias incidents from happening in the future.
We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong.
UW has a process for responding to hate and bias incidents that affect students and urges those who witness or experience incidents to issue a report as soon as possible at go.wisc.edu/reporthateandbias.
Our first priority is to respond to those who are most directly affected. The Dean of Students Office follows up on all reports involving students. The university may also engage in outreach efforts more broadly on a case by case basis.
Students can also reach out to the following resources for support:
- Dean of Students Office, 608-263-5700
- UHS Mental Health Services, 608-265-5600 (option 9)
- Employee Assistance Office, 608-263-2987
- Call 911 in an emergency or UW Police Department at (608) 264-COPS