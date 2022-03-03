UW-Madison honors six community members for Outstanding Women of Color Awards

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison will honor six local women of color Thursday for their contributions to social justice advocacy, community service, scholarly pursuits and community building on and off campus.
The annual UW-Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards reception begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. UW has handed out these awards since 2007, following behind the UW System as a whole, which began its Outstanding Women of Color in Education Awards in 1994.
“These outstanding women are simply a representation of the countless women who have made excellence the standard within the academy and the community, while also humbly pouring into so many,” Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar J. Charleston said in a news release.
The following women will be recognized for their achievements at Thursday's ceremony:
Cat Burkat
Burkat works as a professor of ophthalmology in the School of Medicine and Public Health. She is an expert in reconstructive and aesthetic eye surgery, and she is co-chair for the Global Ophthalmology Initiatives program. She is also a fellow with the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Jennifer Gauthier
Gauthier is a community development educator with the Menominee Nation, working with food sovereignty programs among Indigenous communities. She has worked with the Division of Extension for six years, helping to adapt Extension resources to fit the needs of communities.
Sheryl Henderson
Henderson works as an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics within the School of Medicine and Public Health. She has a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University, and she completed both her internship and residency there as well. Since then, she's completed a fellowship in pediatric infectious disease at Emory University and is currently board-certified in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases.
Carola Peterson-Gaines
Peterson-Gaines is an honorary fellow with the School of Pharmacy, working as a community outreach specialist in the Pharmacy Practice Division. She is also the BadgerCare Plus Community Liaison Manager for Quartz, as well as the Community Research Associate for the Community Academic Aging Resource Network.
Carolina Sarmiento
Sarmiento is an assistant professor in the Department of Civil Society and Community Studies, as well as an affiliate with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning. Her research and practice focuses on working with grassroots and building alternative practices to address inequality and injustice in communities.
Danielle Yancey
Yancey works as the director of the Native American Center for Health Professions in the School of Medicine. She has 20 years of experience working with tribal communities on pre-college education, government affairs and community development. She grew up on the Menominee Reservation in northern Wisconsin, and graduated from UW.