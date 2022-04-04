UW men's basketball adds preferred walk-on from 2022 D3 state championship team

MADISON (WKOW) — With two starting guards on the way out the door in Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, the Badger men's basketball team signed a top performer from the WIAA.
Head coach Greg Gard announced that Hartland native Luke Haertle will join the UW team as a preferred walk-on in the 2022 signing class. As a member of 2022 Division 3 state champion Lake Country Lutheran, Haertle racked up 2,264 points and more than 1,000 rebounds over the course of his career.
During the run to the state title in March, Haertle averaged 24.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game and was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches' Association All-State first team. In the semifinal win over St. Thomas More, Haertle notched 35 points on 12 of 21 shooting while going 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
"Luke’s work ethic and skillset are a great fit for our program. He understands the commitment and drive that it takes to win, recently leading Lake Country Lutheran to its first-ever WIAA state championship," Gard said in a news release.
Haertle was also named the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year as starting quarterback for Lake Country Lutheran, throwing for 1,882 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes.