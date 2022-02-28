UW Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program now monitoring more than 1,000 patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health's Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program has grown steadily since 2020, with more than 1,000 high-risk patients now monitored by professionals.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel, pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest versions of the disease, behind lung cancer. UW Health surgical oncologist Dr. Rebecca Minter said it was essential to develop a better way to track pancreatic cancer, because widespread screening is not as effective.
“We needed a better way to identify pancreas cancer earlier in those who are at the highest risk of developing it,” Minter said. “Because pancreas cancer presents in patients too late for a surgical option about 75% of the time.”
MRI and CT scans can both identify cysts that can indicate pancreatic cancer, even if the scan is performed for a different reason. These cysts are not necessarily confirmation of pancreatic cancer, but it does indicate an increased risk.
Minter said her goal is to develop a new screening process that is less invasive than an MRI scan and an endoscopic ultrasound. She said developing a process to identify pancreatic cysts via a blood draw would be "a gamechanger."
“We approach this work with hope,” Minter said. “We won’t give up on preventing this deadly cancer and we don’t want our patients or our community to either."
UW Health's Pancreas Cancer Prevention Program consists of surgical oncologists, gastroenterologists, radiologists, genetic counselors, a nurse navigator and more.