UW researchers study mental health effects of specialty VR game

MADISON (WKOW) — A new specialty virtual reality video game may help teenagers regulate their breathing and improve their mental health.
According to a news release from UW School of Medicine and Public Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, the game is nicknamed VERA, short for Virtual Emotional Regulation in Adolescents. Players control their progress through the game via their breathing patterns.
“This game utilizes what we call ‘biofeedback,’ which is something you don’t see in these types of games, though video games have been used in clinical studies or as treatments for some time. We are very excited to study its impact in helping kids who need it," lead researcher Justin Russell said in the release.
The game is set in an underwater environment, but the player has no handheld controller. The only way to play the game is via deep breathing monitored by a chest strap.
“It’s directed by focusing on breathing in through the nose, out through the mouth, and they have to keep the breathing measured or the game starts to get out of control and the environment becomes chaotic,” Russell said.
A team of researchers in the Building Resilience to Adversity and Violent Experiences Research Center are leading the way on the project, directed by associate professor of psychiatry Ryan Herringa.
They've worked with the Dane County Juvenile Court Program, supplying mental health resources to teens in need of them.
“We as adults can’t just develop a game and say, ‘Here you go, use it and we’ll run some tests to see if this helps you,’” Russell said. “We need the game to be something they will use and want to play, and nobody knows more about video games than children; they pick this stuff up so much faster than us adults.”
Researchers hope to use the feedback to start clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of the game in treating children who have issues controlling emotions.